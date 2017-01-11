Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

7 People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Vandenberg AFB

Collision shuts down Highway 1 near Firefighter Road; 3 people taken to hospitals

Seven people were involved in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
Seven people were involved in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 11, 2017 | 8:00 a.m.

A reported seven people were injured, three seriously, on Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the accident scene on Highway 1 near Firefighter Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash, which forced the closure of the highway for a time, Zaniboni said.

According to an update from the California Highway Patrol, the accident started when a Dodge Magnum lost control and came to rest blocking both northbound lanes. 

The driver of a Toyota Camry was unable to avoid the vehicle and collided, the CHP said. The driver of a GMC Yukon also hit the Dodge. 

The Dodge driver, 29-year-old Griselda Angeles of Lompoc, suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, and the Camry driver, 35-year-old Lompoc man Chad Childress, was transported to Marian with moderate injuries. 

Other northbound drivers ended up in southbound lanes in the path of upcoming cars and more collisions happened, including a head-on collision, in the southbound lanes, according to the CHP. 

No arrests were made in the collisions. 

Santa Maria drivers Alma Hernandez, 41, Bryan Jones, 34, Joseph Lacasse, 62 and Jonathan Kees, 34, had no injuries but 59-year-old Santa Maria man Rodney Talbot was transported to Marian with moderate injuries, according to the CHP. 

Talbot was driving a Honda Civic southbound and had a head-on collision with a GMC Yukon, driven by Hernandez, during the incident. 

​After the Yukon hit the Dodge, it “continued out of control, across the center divider and into the southbound lanes of State Route 1. The GMC Yukon ended up in the southbound lanes, directly in the path of a Toyota 4Runner, which was traveling southbound on State Route 1,​” according to the CHP.

“The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was unable to avoid the GMC Yukon and those vehicles collided. The GMC Yukon continued northbound in the southbound lane, directly into the path of silver Honda Civic. The GMC and silver Honda Civic collided head-on.” 

The County Fire Department previously reported one person with major injuries was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and three people sustained moderate injuries in the collision. 

The roadway was closed for about 45 minutes while authorities cleared the wreckage and reopened the lanes around 8 a.m. 

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

One of seven vehicles involved in a crash near Vandenberg Air Force Base that shut down Highway 1 for a time on Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
One of seven vehicles involved in a crash near Vandenberg Air Force Base that shut down Highway 1 for a time on Wednesday morning. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
