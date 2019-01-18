Pixel Tracker

7 Injured in Overturned Bus Crash Near Los Alamos

The bus carrying 24 passengers lost control and crashed off Highway 101 in the early-morning hours, according to authorities

overturned bus crash off Highway 101
Seven people were injured after a passenger bus crashed off Highway 101 near Los Alamos Friday morning.  (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 18, 2019 | 7:43 a.m.

A bus carrying 24 passengers lost control and crashed off Highway 101 near Los Alamos Friday morning, causing minor injuries to some of its passengers, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

Seven people with minor injuries were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center or Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital. 

The bus overturned off the side of the road, near southbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Los Alamos, near Alisos Canyon Road, around 5:45 a.m. 

Passengers were traveling from the Davis area to the Santa Barbara Amtrak train station to catch a bus to San Diego, Zaniboni said. 

The California Highway Patrol reported heavy fog in the area Friday morning, and is investigating the crash. 

No further information was available.

