7 Isla Vista Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors in Weekend Sting

Seven Isla Vista businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors after an operation with minor decoys conducted Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.

Some businesses didn’t ask for identification and others sold to the minor decoys even after it was clearly shown the person was not 21 years old, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The department is not disclosing the names of the seven businesses.

The ABC will contact each business, which are subject to fines up to $3,000, Hoover said. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum fine of $1,000 and 24 hours of community service.

Hoover said sheriff’s deputies have received a $50,000 grant from the ABC to address alcohol-related crimes in Isla Vista and Goleta, and plan to conduct future operations that target underage drinking and those that provide alcohol to minors.

All businesses in the area were compliant last year and the minor decoy operations resulted in no citations, she noted.

