7 People Injured in Highway 101 Wreck Near Refugio

Seven people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 west of Refugio State Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Tajiguas, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Five of those hurt were members of a family in a vehicle that overturned, Zaniboni said.

Four patients suffered moderate injuries and three had minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

Three ambulances were needed to take the victims to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

