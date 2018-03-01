Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:31 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

9 People Treated for Apparent Opioid Overdoses in Isla Vista Incident

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:55 p.m. | March 1, 2018 | 10:54 p.m.

Nine people were treated for possible opioid overdoses Thursday night in Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

"Deputies and officers arrived within minutes, and found the unconscious male lying in the backseat of a vehicle," said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman. "The subject’s housemates claimed he had ingested an unknown amount of alcohol and a prescription pain reliever known as Oxycontin.”

The man was immediately transported to the hospital, Hoover said.

"While deputies and officers were still on-scene, they learned of another male subject who appeared to be suffering from an overdose," Hoover said. "This male was carried out from the residence and had stopped breathing. A sheriff’s deputy administered a single dose of his department issued naloxone nasal spray."

He also was taken to the hospital.

Deputies and officers subsequently conducted a welfare check of the residence, and found a social gathering of approximately 20 college-aged men, seven of whom exhibited signs and symptoms consistent with a drug overdose, Hoover said.

"All of them reportedly ingested a 'blue pill,' she noted.

At that point, a multiple casualty incident (MCI) was declared, and additional emergency personnel were called in.

More ambulances were dispatched, and a total of nine male subjects, most of whom are UCSB students, were transported to the hospital, Hoover said.

All were expected to have been released from the hospital by the end of the day Friday, Hoover said.

Hoover explained that Naloxone Hydrochloride, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids (both medications and narcotics), including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.

"The core mission of the Sheriff’s Office is to protect life, and the opportunity for our sheriff’s deputies to deploy naloxone within our local communities is directly saving lives," she added.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 