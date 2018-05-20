Tuesday Rocket Launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base a Satellite Rideshare Opportunity

NASA’s twin Earth-observing spacecraft along with an Iridium Next satellite quintet will share a ride to space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday afternoon.

After two delays announced in the past few days, liftoff of the Space Exploration Technologies recycled rocket now is planned for 12:47 p.m. Tuesday from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

On board the rocket will be five more Iridium Next satellites, headed to join 50 others previously launched since January 2017 to build a second-generation global voice and data communication network.

“This batch of satellites is at the launch site, mated to their dispensers, fueled, encapsulated in the fairing and they’re patiently waiting their big day,” Iridium CEO Matt Desch told reporters recently.

NASA’s twin satellites for the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On mission, or GRACE-FO, also will hitch a ride aboard the Falcon 9 booster.

Iridium Next requires an instantaneous window, or one shot a day, for proper satellite placement.

“We’re launching into a specific plane, or an orbit of satellites whose polar orbit is fixed in space, and Vandenberg’s spot on the Earth comes underneath that orbit ... only once a day,” Desch said.

“Every second sooner or later would put us thousands of feet east or west of our satellites we’re rendezvousing with,” he added.

The launch will be the third Iridium Next mission to use a “flight-proven,” or recycled, Falcon rocket, which will blast off from a site south of Highway 246 (West Ocean Avenue).

Falcon launches can be seen from several vantage points around the Lompoc Valley, including on Highway 246, in Vandenberg Village or at the peak of Harris Grade Road.

The flight profile calls for Falcon to deliver GRACE-FO first before the rocket’s second stage motor to continue to the Iridium Next deployment orbit.

This marks the first Iridium Next mission to share its trip to space since Iridium representatives realized that a Russia-based ISC Kosmotras Dnepr rocket would not be available to carry the first two satellites as initially planned. Dnepr rocket launches have been postponed indefinitely as a result of deterioriating conditions between Russia and Ukraine.

“While that door closed a rideshare window opportunity opened up thanks to the great collaboration with SpaceX,” Desch said. “We’re now actually going to be able to launch three more satellites than we originally expected, eventually giving us nine spares in orbit, rather than the six we’re originally expected.”

Iridium was designed as a 66-satellite constellation with spares kept both in space and on Earth.

GRACE-FO, a joint mission involving NASA and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), is designed to collect critical measurements to help monitor the movement of water masses across the planet and mass changes within Earth itself.

Monitoring changes in the planet’s ice sheets and glaciers, underground water storage and sea level from space provides a unique view of a vital resource on Earth.

“Water is critical to every aspect of life on Earth — for health, for agriculture, for maintaining our way of living,” said Michael Watkins, GRACE-FO science lead and director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“You can’t manage it well until you can measure it. GRACE-FO provides a unique way to measure water in many of its phases, allowing us to manage water resources more effectively.”

The two satellites will orbit about 137 miles apart.

The mission is designed to operate at least five years and, as the name suggests, will continue collecting data started by the original GRACE mission, which launched from Russia in 2002.

GRACE operated for 15 years, well beyond its designed lifespan, by the time its mission ended in September 2017.

After undergoing a check-out period when first arriving in space, the GRACE-FO satellites will begin their science mission after 90 days in orbit.

This week’s launch had been planned for Saturday, but Iridium officials announced last week that the team needed a couple more days before confirming the departure had slipped to Tuesday.

