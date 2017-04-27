7-Vehicle Crash Ties Up Traffic on Highway 101 in Montecito

No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Montecito involving at least seven vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the Olive Mill Road exit, the CHP said.

All of the vehicles involved ended up in the center divider, the CHP said.

The left-hand lane was shut down while authorities investigated and clear the wreckage, and traffic was reported backed up in the area.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.