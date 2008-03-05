Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
7 Warriors Headed to Indoor Track Championships

Four men, three women to compete for Westmont in six events.

By Ron Smith | March 5, 2008 | 9:02 p.m.

Westmont track and field head coach Russell Smelley will take four men and three women to the NAIA Indoor National Championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Memorial Center in Johnson City, Tenn. The seven Warriors will represent Westmont in six events.

Kasey Kearin, a sophomore transfer from UCSB, will compete in the long jump Friday and the triple jump Saturday. Kearin posted a season-best of 17 feet, 10.5 inches at the UCSB meet last month to earn an automatic qualification to the national championship. Her best triple jump mark of 37 feet, 7.25 inches came at the Azusa Pacific Indoor Qualifier and was nearly a foot longer than the automatic qualifying mark of 36 feet, 8 inches.

Senior Lorin Milotta will compete for the Warriors in the 60-meter hurdles.  The prelims and semifinals will be held Friday, with the finals scheduled for Saturday. Milotta posted a season-best time of 9.25 at the Azusa Pacific meet, which was good enough for a provisional qualification time. She also ran the event in 9.1 seconds at the Cal State Northridge meet last month, but that mark was hand-timed and could not be used for qualifying for the national championship.

Freshman Megan Wong will be competing in the 3,000-meter walk on Friday. Wong earned an automatic national qualification by completing the event in 17:35.5 at the Azusa Pacific meet, beating the automatic standard by 45 seconds.

On the men’s side, Daniel Lew will also compete in the 3,000-meter walk race Friday. His season-best time of 15:53.91 at the Concordia Qualifier last month is more than a minute under the qualifying standard of 17:00.00.

Senior Ryan Kraft will match up with the NAIA’s best in the 600-meter race. The semifinals will be held on Friday with the finals Saturday. Kraft posted a provisional qualification time of 1:22.5 at the CSU Northridge meet.

Seniors Aaron Megazzi and Robby Cherry will compete in the men’s 3,000-meter race. Megazzi earned
one of his four All-American titles in the same event in 2006, when he finished in fifth place with a time of 8:30.19. Megazzi earned an automatic qualification for this year’s national championshp at the Rossi
Relays last month with a time of 8:41.67. Cherry qualified provisionally at the same event with a time of 8:47.41.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

