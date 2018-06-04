7-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake

A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being bitten by a rattlesnake at a campground in Los Padres National Forest.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded at about 3 p.m. to the Paradise Campground in the Santa Ynez River Recreation Area.

The child was bitten in the calf by a small rattlesnake, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A medical helicopter was requested but was delayed, so the girl was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her condition were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.