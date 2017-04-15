Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kids Scramble to Put Thousands of Easter Eggs In Their Baskets, and Bags, and Buckets

Annual Goleta Egg Hunt covers grassy Girsh Park field with 10,000 colored eggs — at least for a short while

An estimated 2,000 children turned out for the seventh annual Goleta Egg Hunt on Saturday morning at Girsh Park. The kids excitedly raced around the lawn, collecting as many of the 10,000 eggs as they could grab.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 443 > of 7
More than 10,000 eggs were available for the picking.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 437 > of 7
The bend and scoop, works every time.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 444 > of 7
And they’re off. Children in the 7-9 age group race to collect eggs Saturday morning at Girsh Park.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 445 > of 7
Colored eggs were strewn about Girsh Park on Saturday morning, but not for long.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 446 > of 7
Children anxiously await the start of the seventh annual Goleta Egg Hunt at Girsh Park.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 447 > of 7
The seventh annual Goleta Egg Hunt at Girsh Park featured a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 448 > of 7
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 15, 2017 | 1:25 p.m.

Children carrying buckets, bags and baskets dashed across a park lawn speckled with nearly 10,000 colorful plastic eggs waiting for them with candy and prizes on Saturday in Goleta.

The Goleta Egg Hunt tradition at Girsh Park continued with thousands of kids, separated by age, anxiously waiting to collect their loot.

With the sun beaming over the grassy fields, event organizers counted down, “Five, four, three, two, one.”

A rush of little legs raced across the grass.

Isla Vista School student Steven Delamora was among those scurrying.

The 11-year-old Goleta resident triumphantly counted around 30 candy-filled eggs in his basket.

He said the reason to attend was simple.

“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of eggs to pick,” Steven explained.

He was accompanied by his mother, Maria, and two sisters.

The field that was dotted with eggs of blue, pink, orange, yellow, green and purple was only bare grass after the seventh annual event.

The children quickly scooped up all the goodies.

Girsh Park is operated and owned by the nonprofit Foundation for Girsh Park, which is dedicated to providing all community members with high-quality recreation and park facilities.

“This is a free community event, and it’s fun for the kids,” said Dan Terry, the foundation’s president. “It’s a beautiful day, and great to see the kids enjoying the park.”

Terry estimated that more than 2,000 people gathered for the egg hunt.

The family-friendly event also included face painting, arts and crafts, a jump house and game booths.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand to welcome festival-goers and take photos.

The event was sponsored by MarBorg Industries, Union Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Goleta Rotary Clubs, Camino Real Marketplace, Luna’s Jumps, AMS Entertainment, Delta Gamma Sorority at UC Santa Barbara and Cottage Health.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 