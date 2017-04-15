Kids Scramble to Put Thousands of Easter Eggs In Their Baskets, and Bags, and Buckets

Annual Goleta Egg Hunt covers grassy Girsh Park field with 10,000 colored eggs — at least for a short while

Children carrying buckets, bags and baskets dashed across a park lawn speckled with nearly 10,000 colorful plastic eggs waiting for them with candy and prizes on Saturday in Goleta.

The Goleta Egg Hunt tradition at Girsh Park continued with thousands of kids, separated by age, anxiously waiting to collect their loot.

With the sun beaming over the grassy fields, event organizers counted down, “Five, four, three, two, one.”

A rush of little legs raced across the grass.

Isla Vista School student Steven Delamora was among those scurrying.

The 11-year-old Goleta resident triumphantly counted around 30 candy-filled eggs in his basket.

He said the reason to attend was simple.

“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of eggs to pick,” Steven explained.

He was accompanied by his mother, Maria, and two sisters.

The field that was dotted with eggs of blue, pink, orange, yellow, green and purple was only bare grass after the seventh annual event.

The children quickly scooped up all the goodies.

Girsh Park is operated and owned by the nonprofit Foundation for Girsh Park, which is dedicated to providing all community members with high-quality recreation and park facilities.

“This is a free community event, and it’s fun for the kids,” said Dan Terry, the foundation’s president. “It’s a beautiful day, and great to see the kids enjoying the park.”

Terry estimated that more than 2,000 people gathered for the egg hunt.

The family-friendly event also included face painting, arts and crafts, a jump house and game booths.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand to welcome festival-goers and take photos.

The event was sponsored by MarBorg Industries, Union Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Goleta Rotary Clubs, Camino Real Marketplace, Luna’s Jumps, AMS Entertainment, Delta Gamma Sorority at UC Santa Barbara and Cottage Health.

