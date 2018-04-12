Seventh-Inning Buena Run Sinks San Marcos Softball

Softball

Buena came up with a big defensive play in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Bulldogs beat San Marcos, 2-1, handing the Royals their first softball loss in Channel League on Thursday.

Down 2-1, Morgan Jensen led off the botttom of the seventh with a single. Sinai Miranda came in as a courtesy runner. Megan Cunnison laid down a bunt, but Buena was able to nail Miranda at second base.

The Bulldogs got the next two outs to end the game.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homer by Savannah Tait. They had a scoring opportunity in the fourth, putting runners at second and third base, but they were unable to get another hit.

Buena tied the score in the fourth on two singles and a double

Buena brought home the game-winning run in the top of the seventh on a walk and two singles.

The Royals (10-3, 4-1) are back in action Friday against Ventura. On Saturday, they host a doubleheader against St. Joseph from Lakewood.

