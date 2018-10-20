7th Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down Delivers Services, Support

A veteran loaded down with new items stops to talk to representatives of the Santa Barbara County Veterans Treatment Court, one of 105 service providers on hand to help out at Saturday’s Veterans Stand Down. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A sea of veterans and volunteers filled one building at the Santa Maria Fairpark. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Military members from Vandenberg Air Force Base greeted veterans and served as their escorts for the day. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Michael Stadnick, commander of the Central Coast Veterans Honor Guard, leads the presentation of the colors during the opening ceremony for the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Veterans — and their dogs — arriving at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down were greeted by active-duty military members from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The volunteers serve as escorts for the veterans. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Among the Santa Barbara County officials in attendance at Saturday’s Veterans Stand Down were Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, left, and Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato, right. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A steady stream of customers kept Sports Clips staff busy at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Veterans, including Lloyd Taylor of Solvang, salute at the start of the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down. “I never miss one,” Taylor says. “I go to Stand Downs all over. They really help the veterans.” (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Clothing, boots, legal help and even Girl Scout cookies were offered to former military members and their families at Saturday’s seventh annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Military veterans of all ages, accompanied by dogs and kids of all sizes, got connected to assorted services Saturday at the seventh annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, which helps demonstrate that their service and sacrifice have not been forgotten.

The four-hour event at the Santa Maria Fairpark aimed to help hundreds of former military members, with a special focus on those who are homeless.

Legal assistance, clothing, boots, haircuts and even Girl Scout cookies — including the appropriately named Thanks-A-Lot, of course — were among the vast array of items and aid available throughout the day.

In the brief opening ceremony, Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino reminded those in attendance about the Stand Down’s role, recalling an event he recently attended where the talk turned to the suicide rate among veterans.

“There was a question, ‘How many of you in here feel like nobody cares about you?’” Lavagnino related. “And the whole room stood up.

“That hit me because it made me realize we’ve got to do more,” he added. “And it really gave me a kick in the butt to make sure that this Stand Down, the seventh annual, is the best one we ever had.”

Lavagnino and an aide, Sandy Agalos, spearhead the Stand Down planning with a small army of volunteers, a force that grows in size on the day of the event, helping fill Fairpark parking.

As the Stand Down started, Lavagnino sprinted across the fairgrounds after noticing a line of people queued up behind locked doors. He later granted a request to pose for a photo.

“I think there’s a new energy,” he said of the event.

While veterans left with a large load of donated items, Lavagnino said Stand Down must work to do more.

“We’re not just here handing out things and talking about doing things, we actually have to do things,” he said. “If you look at the people coming in, there’s some real need out there.”

Service providers, all of whom cater to veterans in one way or another, were available to help out in various ways, whether through legal assistance via the Santa Barbara County Public Defenders’ Office and Veterans Treatment Court, medical care and pet grooming.

“My goal is to get people reconnected to the community, whether it’s through employment or getting people back to school or taking care of their minor legal problems that kind of unshackles them and lets them get back into the community,” Lavagnino said. “Everybody’s got a different story.”

A grant helps provide boots to homeless veterans while donations play an important role in connecting veterans with new clothing on racks and tables filling the Fairpark Convention Center.

“It looks like Macy’s in there,” Lavagnino said. “I’ll tell you one of the things that’s new is all the clothes we’re giving out are brand new. We kicked it up a notch in that regard.”

Active-duty military members from Vandenberg Air Force Base escorted veterans through the event. It wasn’t unusual to see them shouldering bags as large as young children.

“Without that partnership Stand Down doesn’t happen,” Lavagnino noted.

Sponsors provided everything from tri-tip for lunch from the Santa Barbara County Cattlemen’s Association and cooked by the Santa Maria Elks to transportation courtesy of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Navy veteran Lloyd Taylor of Solvang saluted the flag during the opening ceremony.

“I never miss one,” he said. “I go to Stand Downs all over. They really help the veterans.”

As she wandered through the fairgrounds, Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato said she was excited to see a number of county employees from various departments positioned alongside representatives of nonprofits and other organizations.

“It’s something the whole community should be proud of,” she said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.