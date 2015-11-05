800 and Counting Participants to Walk to End Alzheimer’s Nov. 7

Advice

The Alzheimer’s Association invites the Santa Barbara County community to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2015 Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, presented by Pacific Neuroscience Medical Group, will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is more than a walk. It is an experience for at least 800 participants in Santa Barbara for a critical cause, from advocacy opportunities and clinical studies enrollment to support programs and services.

Last year, the association raised over $190,000 with the help of the wonderful Santa Barbara community. One team in particular, JFC4Bette led by Jessica Foster, raised more than $23,000!

Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans, including over 9,000 in Santa Barbara County, to as many as 16 million by 2050.

To start or join a team today, visit act.alz.org/SantaBarbara. To learn more about disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800.272.3900.

— Trinity Schwartz is the development manager for the Alzheimer's Association.