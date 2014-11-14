805 Mobile Oil Change Now Serving Santa Barbara County

A new business has opened in Santa Barbara County called 805 Mobile Oil Change, which operates a Mobile Oil Change service that brings our shop to the customer's location.

It specializes in providing a 12-point full service on-site oil change at customers' locations, saving them time.

Services from 805 Mobile Oil Change, which opened Nov. 10, are offered in Santa Barbara County and “The 805,” from Montecito to Santa Maria, Lompoc to Santa Ynez and everywhere in between.

Today's lifestyles and busy schedules leave little time for preventive maintenance, such as changing the oil, rotating the tires and changing the windshield wipers. 805 Mobile Oil Change's service enables drivers to have their oil changed while at work, school or at home doing other chores or spending time with your family.

Click here for more information, or connect with it on Facebook.

— Michael Lange is the owner of 805 Mobile Oil Change.