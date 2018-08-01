Wednesday, August 1 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

805 Santa Barbara 16U Girls Claim Silver at USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

805 Santa Barbara Water Polo 16U Girls Click to view larger
The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club’s 16-Under Girls brought home a silver medal for the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics at Stanford. (Courtesy photo)
By Peter Neushul, For the 805 Santa Barbara Water Club | August 1, 2018 | 2:21 p.m.

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 16-Under-A Girls team won Silver at the 2018 National Junior Olympics at Stanford University over the weekend.

Led by Connor Levoff and Cathy Neushul, the 16s overcame a series of tough opponents, including surviving a shootout loss to Commerce in pool play followed by a shootout win over SoCal in the knockout round.

805 Santa Barbara faced Saddleback El Toro (SET) in the Gold Medal Match.  

The championship was a low-scoring affair, with SET holding a 5-2 lead through three quarters.  With a crowd of over 800 cheering, Santa Barbara rallied in the fourth to pull within a goal at 5-4 before SET took advantage of a transitional offensive call and retook momentum to lead 6-4.  They then held on to win 7-6.

805’s path to the final included victories over Davis (14-3), South Coast (8-4), and Lamorinda (9-0) followed by a shootout loss to Commerce (8.3-8.1).  On Day 3, Santa Barbara defeated 680 (13-2), SoCal (6.5-6.3), and Huntington Beach (12-6) to advance to Sunday morning’s semifinal win over Rose Bowl (8-7).

The 16U Silver Medalists include Catherine Ahumada, Rachel Ahumada, Shannon Connolly, Anne De Kleer, Angela Drake, Abigail Hendix, Claire Kronen, Hannah Meyer, Cassidy Miller, Megan Musick, Ella Prentice, Mary Rhodes, Sabina Shackelford, and Faith Tedesco.

Santa Barbara’s 18s, the 2018 National Club Champions, defeated eventual champion SoCal in a Saturday afternoon shootout to advance undefeated to Sunday’s semifinal.  Led by Cathy Neushul, Connor Levoff, and Pam Tanase, the 18s fell to 680-A, 14-11, and then lost to SET in the Bronze Medal Game, 10-4.  SoCal defeated 680 for the gold.

Other notable performances in the Platinum Division include an impressive sixth-place finish by Levoff’s 12U girls and 10th place for the 14U Girls.

Coach Cathy Neushul pointed to next year. “Our 14 team is young with many returning in this age bracket and our 12s are strong. Look out for 805 Santa Barbara at next year’s JOs,” she said.

805 Santa Barbara sent nine teams to the 2018 Junior Olympics, with four placing in the Platinum Division.  

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 