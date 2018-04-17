Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
805 Santa Barbara 16U Girls Win Gold at Cal Cup Water Polo Competition

805 Water Polo 16U girls team. Click to view larger
The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club’‘s 16U girls team won the gold medal at the California Cup in Fresno. (Courtesy photo)
By 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | April 17, 2018 | 12:58 p.m.

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 16-under girls team won gold at the 2018 California Cup in Fresno on Sunday after breaking open a see-saw battle with Rose Bowl late in the fourth quarter and winning 12-10. 

The 16s began the tournament with blowout victories over Socal Gold (11-2) and Diablo (11-5) on Saturday and advanced to Sunday’s semi-final with SET water polo club.  805 won 4-3 in the tournament’s closest game, earning the chance to meet Rose Bowl in the championship.   

Led by coach Connor Levoff, the Gold Medalists included Catherine Ahumada, Rachel Ahumada, Ella Prentice, Abigail Hendrix, Sabina Shackelford, Megan Musick, Hannah Meyer, Cassidy Miller, and Mary Rhodes. Faith Tedesco was outstanding in goal for 805.

The California Cup competition starts in the Fall and culminates with the Spring championship.  805’s 16s led the Cal Cup series in points and followed through with the gold medal, improving on its silver-medal performance in 2017.

Led by Cathy Neushul, 805’s the 18U team finished fourth after losing shootouts to eventual-champion SET in the semifinals and to 680 Water Polo Club in the third-place match.  805’s 16U B team finished 8th overall, qualifying for July’s U.S. Club Championships.

Boys head coach Keith Leggett piloted the 805 18U boys to a fourth-place finish at the Boys California Cup State Championship in Southern California.  A shootout loss to Glendale’s OWRP kept 805 out of the medals but the team qualified for the upcoming U.S. Club Championships.

Club head coach Levoff called the tournament “a positive step in our progression toward the U.S. Club Championships and National Junior Olympics. We look forward to competing for National Championships in 16s and 18s and are particularly pleased with the boys’ performance.”

Next up for 805 are this weekend’s 12U and 14U California Cup Championships in Norco.

