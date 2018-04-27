805 Santa Barbara U12 Girls Water Polo Team Repeats as Cal Cup Champion

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 12U girls team captured its second consecutive California Cup Championship in Norco.
Led by head Coach Connor Levoff, the 12s included Tatum Dougherty, Sophia Panossian, Katelyn Parker, Charlotte Raisin, Abigail Webber, Layla Szymczak, Lucy Haaland-Ford, and Marina Brown. Addison Parrish went the distance in goal for the gold medalists.
The 805 team demolished Lamorinda 16-3 in bracket play before advancing to the quarterfinals with a two-goal victory over perennial power Rose Bowl, 11-9. 805 dispatched San Diego Shores 8-6 in the semifinal match and then took home gold with a 7-6 victory over Royal 559 in the final.
Levoff called the 12’s victory a positive indication that “805 is ready to compete at the highest level in 12’s, including the U.S. Club Championships and National Junior Olympics.”