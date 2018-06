805 Santa Barbara U12 Girls Water Polo Team Repeats as Cal Cup Champion

Youth Sports

Levoff called the 12’s victory a positive indication that “805 is ready to compete at the highest level in 12’s, including the U.S. Club Championships and National Junior Olympics.”

The 805 team demolished Lamorinda 16-3 in bracket play before advancing to the quarterfinals with a two-goal victory over perennial power Rose Bowl, 11-9. 805 dispatched San Diego Shores 8-6 in the semifinal match and then took home gold with a 7-6 victory over Royal 559 in the final.

Led by head Coach Connor Levoff, the 12s included Tatum Dougherty, Sophia Panossian, Katelyn Parker, Charlotte Raisin, Abigail Webber, Layla Szymczak, Lucy Haaland-Ford, and Marina Brown. Addison Parrish went the distance in goal for the gold medalists.

