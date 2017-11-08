805 Santa Barbara Water Polo 14U Girls Qualify for TYR Champions Cup

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club’s 14 Girls qualified first for this weekend’s 2017 TYR Champions Cup at Indiana University’s famed Counsilman Billingsley Aquatics Center in Bloomington, Indiana.

The 805 Santa Barbara Club girls have a long tradition of qualifying and excelling at U.S. Water Polo’s Fall Classic—the TYR Champions Cup. Santa Barbara took Gold at the 2012 and 2015 tournaments. The 2012 championship also took place at Indiana University.

At this year’s USA Water Polo Coastal Zone Cup qualification tournament, Santa Barbara defeated Commerce 7-4 and then beat Rose Bowl 12-6 to finish first. 805 Santa Barbara is seeded first overall in Indiana after knocking off defending champion Rose Bowl in the qualifier.

805 Santa Barbara prepared for the qualifier with a road trip to Stanford University, where the team toured the campus, trained with Stanford Water Polo Club, and participated in a tournament with other top Northern California Clubs, including Diablo and 680 who also qualified for the TYR Cup.

Led by Head Coach Cathy Neushul, the 14’s include Allison Bartholomew, Kyan Callo, Emma Gilbert, Hannah Godlis, Brooke Ingram, Anikka Kuhm, Reagan McEachen, Kate Meyer, Jenna Salazar, Madeline Sparre, Ava Stryker, Ida Tully-Giles, and Makenna Wright. Neushul is coaching at her 11th Champions Cup.

“I was impressed with our performance at the qualifier,” said Neushul, “Many of our players are in 7th grade and are going to face experienced teams in Indiana. Socal Water Polo Club is a perennial favorite but I think we can give them a game.”

The 2017 Champions Cup begins on Friday. To see an event schedule, click here. Select games on Saturday and Sunday will be streamed live at Facebook.com/USAWP or YouTube.com/USAWP.