805 Santa Barbara Water Polo 16s Win National’s Gold

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club’s 16-under "A" team defended its title at the 11th annual National Club Championships held in the Inland Empire last weekend.
The 16s defeated CHAWP, Palos Verdes and Diablo in pool play before crushing perennial power 680 Water Polo Club, 10-3, in the crossover game. The 16s then shut down Commerce, 6-1, in the semifinal match and overwhelmed Diablo, 10-4, in the championship.
Led by Coaches Cathy Neushul, Pam Tanase, and Keith Leggett, 805’s National Club Champions include Catherine Ahumada, Lily Akin, Jordan Duggan, Sara Engmyr, Anna Hepp, Abbi Hill, Olivia Kistler, Fiona Kuesis, Giselle Lewis, Sophie Leggett, Sarah Owens, Chloe Pena, Kayla Peacock and Grace Raisin. Anna Cable went the distance in goal for the champions.
Fiona Kuesis and Chloe Pena were named co-tournament MVPs.