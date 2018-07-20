Saturday, July 21 , 2018, 12:38 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club Earns Bronze at USA Women’s Senior Nationals

By Peter Neushul, Noozhawk Correspondent | July 20, 2018 | 7:53 a.m.

Generations clashed at last weekend’s USA Water Polo Women’s Senior National Championship in El Toro, where 805 Santa Barbara took home the Bronze Medal. The local team lost only to eventual champion New York Athletic Club, which was led by Santa Barbara High alum and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kami Craig.

805 water polo team at senior nationals Click to view larger
The 805 Santa Barbara team that won the Bronze Medal at the USA Women’s Senior Nationals includes, bottom row, from left: Chloe Pena, Megan Linder, Paige Hauschild, Olivia Kistler, Kayla Peacock, Ryann Neushul; top row: coach Cathy Neushul, Georgia Ransone, Sarah Owens, Grace Raisin, Piper Smith, Fiona Kuesis, Amanda Longan, Denise Mammolito and coach Pam Tanase. (Courtesy photo)

The 805 Santa Barbara 18-under girls team joined with USA Women’s senior national teamers Paige Hauschild (San Marcos/USC), Amanda Longan (Thousand Oaks/USC), and Ryann Neushul (Dos Pueblos/Stanford) to take on some of the top clubs in the county, with all of USA’s world-champion senior women’s team competing. 

Longan, who once played in goal for 805’s 18s, is the 2018 Cutino Award winner as the top collegiate player in the United States.  She won a World Championship last Summer in Budapest and an NCAA Championship at USC alongside Hauschild.

Led by coaches Cathy Neushul and Pam Tanase, the 18s included left to right Chloe Pena (Dos Pueblos/UCSD), Megan Linder (UCSB), Hauschild, Olivia Kistler (Dos Pueblos/Hawaii), Kayla Peacock (Dos Pueblos), Neushul, Georgia Ransone (Santa Barbara High/UCSD), Sarah Owens (San Mar os/UCSB), Grace Raisin (Santa Barbara High/Cal), Piper Smith (San Marcos/UCI), Fiona Kuesis (San Marcos), Longan, and Denise Mammolito (Rancho Cucamonga/USC).

Santa Barbara started pool play with wins over Rose Bowl (20-7) and UCLA (8-5).  Saturday morning, they faced top ranked NYAC and fell 10-2 after keeping the game close through two quarters.  NYAC’s roster included Craig, Jamie Neushul (DP/Stanford), and Kiley Neushul (DP/Stanford).  Santa Barbara rebounded with an afternoon defeat of SoCal A (12-6), earning a berth in Sunday’s Bronze Medal match with Cal.

In what started as a defensive struggle, Santa Barbara blanked CAL 6-0 in front of Longan’s outstanding goalkeeping.

NYAC took the Gold over Stanford, 14-8, led by three goals from Craig and two each from the Neushul sisters.

The 805 18U girls will compete in the National Junior Olympics in Stanford/San Jose beginning Wednesday of next week.

