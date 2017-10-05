Water Polo
805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club Members Earn All-American Honors
Faith Tedesco, the goalie of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club’s 14-under team, was named a USA Water Polo All-American. (Peter Neushul photo)
By 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | October 5, 2017 | 8:23 a.m.
Thirteen girls from the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club have been named USA Water Polo All-Americans following their performances at the 2017 National Junior Olympics.
The 805 Santa Barbara Club placed three teams in the final four of the 14-, 16-, and 18-under age brackets at the Junior Olympics during the summer. The 18U "A"team won a bronze medal.
Here is the list of All-American honorees in each age group:
10U Girls
Charlotte Raisin
Lucy Haaland-Ford
12U Girls
Reagan McEachen
Emma Gilbert
14U Girls
Rachel Ahumada
Faith Tedesco
16U Girls
Abbi Hill
Fiona Kuesis
Hanna Meyer
Ella Prentice
18U Girls
Ryann Neushul
Grace Raisin
Sophie Trumbull
