805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Players Earn All-American Honors

Youth Sports

Nineteen members of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club have been honored as USA Water Polo All-Americans.

The selection of the All Americans was made after the 2016 National Junior Olympics.

The Junior Olympics-champion 16-under team had the most honorees with six, led by Junior MVP Ryann Neushul. The All-Americans include Abrielle Hill, Olivia Kistler, Sophie Leggett, Grace Raisin and Piper Smith.

The 805 14U girls also won a JO's title and had five girls recognized as All-Americans: Abigail Hendrix, Cassidy Miller, Megan Musick, Ella Prentice and Jewel Roemer. Roemer was the MVP.

In 18s, Paige Hauschild and Sophie Trumbull were honored.

From the club's 12U girls, Emma Gilbert and Madison Sparre were named All-American. Marina Brown, Charlotte Raisin and Layla Szymczak received the honor from the U10 squad.

For the boys, Ethan Parrish was named All-American in the 14U division.



805 Santa Barbara Water Polo finished the 2015-16 season with multiple championship victories, including gold medals in 14s and 16s at the TYR Cup, California Cup Championships, National Club Championships and National Junior Olympics.



In addition, Leggett and Grace Raisin earned silver medals representing Team USA at the 2016 UANA Junior Pan-American Water Polo Championships, held in Edmonton, Canada.