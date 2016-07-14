Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Strikes Gold at U.S. National Club Championships

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club 14-under girls finished first among 16 elite club teams in California. Click to view larger
The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club 14-under girls finished first among 16 elite club teams in California. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | July 14, 2016 | 7:01 p.m.

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club brought home two gold medals at the 2016 United States Club Championships held last weekend in Southern California.

Santa Barbara’s 14-under girls won its division title over a pool of 16 elite clubs from all over California.  The 14s broke open a close game with Rosebowl in the semifinals, winning 16-11, and then crushed perennial power Socal, 12-3, in the final.

The 2016 National Champions included Shannon Connolly, Angela Drake, Emma Engmyr, Abigail Hendrix, Claire Kronen, Hannah Meyer, Cassidy Miller, Megan Musick, Ella Prentice, and Jewel Roemer.  Faith Tedesco was in goal for Santa Barbara.  Megan Musick was named championship MVP.  The 14s were coached by Connor Levoff, Cathy Neushul, John Roemer, and Kelsie Hendrix.

The 805 SBWPC 16-under girls defeated SET of Orange County in the gold-medal game. Click to view larger
The 805 SBWPC 16-under girls defeated SET of Orange County in the gold-medal game. (Peter Neushul photo)

In the 16U semifinal Santa Barbara defeated Rosebowl, 11-7, and then outlasted a tough SET team, 10-7, for the championship.  The victory avenged an 8-7 loss to SET in the 2015 championship game.

The 16U Gold Medalists included Amelia Ayala, Angela Drake, Paige Hauschild, Abigail Hendrix, Abrielle Hill, Sophie Leggett, Cassidy Miller, Megan Musick, Ryann Neushul, Thea Neushul, Ella Prentice, Grace Raisin, Georgia Ransone, Jewel Roemer, Piper Smith, Sabina Shackelford, and Alexandra Szymczak.  Riley Christen, Faith Tedesco and Sophia Trumbull anchored the team in goal.  Georgia Ransone was named championship MVP. The 16s were coached by Cathy Neushul and Connor Levoff.

The U.S. Club Championships are a magnet for collegiate coaches who get a chance to see top players compete in one of the most challenging tournaments of the season.  Santa Barbara’s graduating senior players participating at the club championships included Kristina Garcia (Santa Barbara High/Cal), Hailey Gellert (San Marcos High/UCSB), Kate Coski (SMHS/UCSB), and Jessee Ransone (SBHS/UCSD).

Next up for 805 SBWPC is the U.S. Open of Water Polo this weekend in Irvine. That will be followed by the biggest event of the summer, the National Junior Olympics, hosted by USA Water Polo. The event will be held in Northern California across two sessions: July 23-26, and July 28-31.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 