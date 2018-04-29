805 Santa Barbara’s U18 Boys Take Gold at KAP7 Tournament

Youth Sports

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's Boys 18-under team took home gold at the KAP7 Tournament in Irvine last weekend.

The team posted classification wins over Foothill Black (13-5) and Northwest (11-8) followed by a high-scoring 16-14 win over FAST in the quarterfinal. 805 prevailed over a strong AETOS team in the semifinals, pushing the game to a shootout in the last seconds and winning 12-10. Santa Barbara then bested Shore Aquatics 10-5 to take the gold medal.

Led by head coach Keith Leggett, the 18U boys included Julian Bacon, Morgan Bacon, Dylan Bienstock, Dylan Fogg, Rex Goodner, Wyatt Meckelborg, and Layne Porter. Angus Goodner was outstanding in goal.

Leggett noted that “Wyatt Meckelborg stepped up—literally — in the win over FAST by using his length to score key interior goals.”

The coach also highlighted Julian Bacon’s play at center against AETOS.

“He held two meters all weekend and especially in the semis—they had to drop into a zone," Leggett said.

Leggett also pointed to key semifinal goals from Dylan Fogg. “He put in two late in the 4th including the tying goal at the buzzer off a pinpoint pass from Angus Goodner.”

In the shootout, Goodner outperformed the AETOS goalie, making two stops in the shootout to allow 805 to advance to the final game vs. Long Beach Shore.

Leggett noted Layne Porter’s first-quarter steal against Shore as “setting the pace” and called the five-goal margin in the final a “tremendous team effort.”

Leggett pointed to strong 805 performances at Cal Cup from 14U, 16U, and 18U squads. “Our teams are maturing and we are looking to challenge for medals at the upcoming U.S. Club Championships and National Junior Olympics.”