805 SB Water Polo 12U Girls Win California Cup Title

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 12-under girls team brought home gold from the 2017 California Cup Championships held in Norco last weekend.
Santa Barbara knocked off perennial power Socal Water Polo Club, 14-4, in the final and hosted the California Cup.
Led by coaches Kelsie Hendrix and Connor Levoff, the 12s included Maria Bittle, Lucy Haaland-Ford, Madison Haaland-Ford, Emma Gilbert, Ida Tully-Giles, Reagan McEachen, Kate Meyer, Sophia Panossian, Katelyn Parker, Ava Stryker, Charlotte Raisin,and Layla Szymczak. Abigail Webber played goalie.
The 12s began the tournament with a close 9-5 victory over Corona del Mar and then defeated Royal 13-5 before beating Northern California’s 680 Drivers in the quarterfinals, 14-9.
Santa Barbara blew out Stanford 15-1 in the semifinals.