805 SB Water Polo Club Members Win ODP Tourney Gold, Named to National Team Camps

Youth Sports

USA Water Polo selected 28 members of 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club to participate in the boys and girls Olympic Development Championships held in California during February and March.

Shane Hoover and Ethan Parrish participated on the Coastal Cadet Red (A) Team, taking Gold in the tournament. Both were selected to attend the Cadet National Team Selection Camp. Hoover and Parrish are standout players on 805’s 16U boys squad.

Girls 14-and-Under Development participants include Rachel Ahumada, Madeline Choi, Allie Bartholomew, Kelly Meckelborg, Chloe Spievak, Madi Sparre, Jenna Salazar, and Ava Stryker. Their Coastal Development Red Team took Gold in the ODP Championship. Ahumada, Choi, and Speivak were selected to attend the Youth National Team Selection Camp.

Girls 15-and-Under Cadet participants include Hannah Meyer, Bella Godlis, Cassidy Miller, Teghan Miller, Mary Rhodes, Faith Tedesco, and Riley Christen. Their Coastal Development Red Team took Bronze at the ODP Championship. Miller, Meyer, and Christen were selected to attend the Cadet National Team Selection Camp.

Girls 18U Youth participants include Fiona Kuesis, Sarah Owens, Jewel Roemer, Grace Raisin, Abigail Hendrix, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, Piper Smith, Kayla Peacock, Shannon Connolly, and Lili Rose Akin. The 18’s Coastal Red Team took Gold at the ODP Championship with a solid win over the SPA Red All-Star team from Southern California. Sarah Owens, Jewel Roemer, Abbi Hill, Piper Smith, Abigail Hendrix, and Grace Raisin were named to the National Team Selection Camp.

ODP participation is a good measure of club performance compared to the rest of the nation. 805’s success on the girls side is consistent with the double gold National Junior Olympic medals won by the 14U and 16U teams in the Summer of 2016. The club’s long tradition of competing for medals at the National Club Championships and National Junior Olympics will continue this spring and summer.

805 Santa Barbara’s Kami Craig, Sami Hill, and Kiley Neushul won gold at the Rio Olympic Games. Hill, also a World Champion, is among the best goalkeepers in the world. She is now coaching goalies for 805 Santa Barbara.

Nick Johnson Award Winners at this year’s ODP Championship include Fiona Kuesis and Chloe Spievak. Johnson competed for Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, SBHS and UCSB.