Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:23 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

805 SB Water Polo Club Members Win ODP Tourney Gold, Named to National Team Camps

By 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | March 19, 2017 | 8:56 a.m.

USA Water Polo selected 28 members of 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club to participate in the boys and girls Olympic Development Championships held in California during February and March. 

Shane Hoover and Ethan Parrish participated on the Coastal Cadet Red (A) Team, taking Gold in the tournament.  Both were selected to attend the Cadet National Team Selection Camp.  Hoover and Parrish are standout players on 805’s 16U boys squad.

Girls 14-and-Under Development participants include Rachel Ahumada, Madeline Choi, Allie Bartholomew, Kelly Meckelborg, Chloe Spievak, Madi Sparre, Jenna Salazar, and Ava Stryker.  Their Coastal Development Red Team took Gold in the ODP Championship.  Ahumada, Choi, and Speivak were selected to attend the Youth National Team Selection Camp.

Girls 15-and-Under Cadet participants include Hannah Meyer, Bella Godlis, Cassidy Miller, Teghan Miller, Mary Rhodes, Faith Tedesco, and Riley Christen.  Their Coastal Development Red Team took Bronze at the ODP Championship. Miller, Meyer, and Christen were selected to attend the Cadet National Team Selection Camp.

Girls 18U Youth participants include Fiona Kuesis, Sarah Owens, Jewel Roemer, Grace Raisin, Abigail Hendrix, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, Piper Smith, Kayla Peacock, Shannon Connolly, and Lili Rose Akin.  The 18’s Coastal Red Team took Gold at the ODP Championship with a solid win over the SPA Red All-Star team from Southern California.  Sarah Owens, Jewel Roemer, Abbi Hill, Piper Smith, Abigail Hendrix, and Grace Raisin were named to the National Team Selection Camp.

ODP participation is a good measure of club performance compared to the rest of the nation.  805’s success on the girls side is consistent with the double gold National Junior Olympic medals won by the 14U and 16U teams in the Summer of 2016.  The club’s long tradition of competing for medals at the National Club Championships and National Junior Olympics will continue this spring and summer.

805 Santa Barbara’s Kami Craig, Sami Hill, and Kiley Neushul won gold at the Rio Olympic Games.  Hill, also a World Champion, is among the best goalkeepers in the world. She is now coaching goalies for 805 Santa Barbara.

Nick Johnson Award Winners at this year’s ODP Championship include Fiona Kuesis and Chloe Spievak.  Johnson competed for Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, SBHS and UCSB.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 