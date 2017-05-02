Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
Youth Sports

805 SB Water Polo U16 Girls Claim Silver Medal at Cal Cup, 18s Take Bronze

The Girls Under-16 team of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club finished second at the California Cup tournament. Click to view larger
The Girls Under-16 team of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club finished second at the California Cup tournament. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | May 2, 2017 | 11:55 a.m.

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 16U Girls team brought home silver from the 2017 California Cup Championships held in Norco last weekend.  

Led by coaches Connor Levoff, Pam Tanase, Keith Leggett, and John Roemer, the 16s included Catherin Ahumada, Lily Akin, Jordan Duggan, Anna Hepp, Abbi Hill, Fiona Kuesis, Sophie Leggett, Giselle Lewis, Sarah Owens, Kayla Peacock, Chloe Pena, and Grace Raisin.  Anna Cable and Faith Tedesco split time in goal. 

The team began the tournament with a 10-4 victory over CHAWP Water Polo Club followed by a win over Stanford.  The 805 team then lost a close battle with SET in the round-robin quarterfinal, but an 11-8 win against 680 in the crossover propelled 805 to the championship game.

In a hard-fought, high-scoring final against perennial power Rose Bowl, 805 was unable to overcome an early deficit and fell 15-13.

805’s 18U girls team took home bronze after a lopsided loss to 680 Water Polo Club in the semifinals.  The 18s rebounded in the third-place game with controlled 11-9 win over Socal.

Coach Levoff called the tournament “a positive step in our progression toward the National Club Championships and National Junior Olympics.”

This week 805’s Paige Hauschild, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, and Jewel Roemer join Team USA’s Senior Women’s Team at the FINA Women Intercontinental Tournament held in Davis, May 2-7. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 