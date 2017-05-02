805 SB Water Polo U16 Girls Claim Silver Medal at Cal Cup, 18s Take Bronze

Youth Sports

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 16U Girls team brought home silver from the 2017 California Cup Championships held in Norco last weekend.

Led by coaches Connor Levoff, Pam Tanase, Keith Leggett, and John Roemer, the 16s included Catherin Ahumada, Lily Akin, Jordan Duggan, Anna Hepp, Abbi Hill, Fiona Kuesis, Sophie Leggett, Giselle Lewis, Sarah Owens, Kayla Peacock, Chloe Pena, and Grace Raisin. Anna Cable and Faith Tedesco split time in goal.

The team began the tournament with a 10-4 victory over CHAWP Water Polo Club followed by a win over Stanford. The 805 team then lost a close battle with SET in the round-robin quarterfinal, but an 11-8 win against 680 in the crossover propelled 805 to the championship game.

In a hard-fought, high-scoring final against perennial power Rose Bowl, 805 was unable to overcome an early deficit and fell 15-13.

805’s 18U girls team took home bronze after a lopsided loss to 680 Water Polo Club in the semifinals. The 18s rebounded in the third-place game with controlled 11-9 win over Socal.

Coach Levoff called the tournament “a positive step in our progression toward the National Club Championships and National Junior Olympics.”

This week 805’s Paige Hauschild, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, and Jewel Roemer join Team USA’s Senior Women’s Team at the FINA Women Intercontinental Tournament held in Davis, May 2-7.