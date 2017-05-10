805 Water Polo Club Wins Gold, Silver, Bronze at San Diego County Cup

Youth Sports

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club's 14U-AA girls team won gold in the top division at the 24th annual San Diego County Cup over the weekend.

The 14’s beat Davis 13-4, tied SET 6-6, and defeated SC Tritons 8-4 before advancing to the quarterfinals against perennial power Socal Black. With the score tied 5-5 in regulation, Santa Barbara's Abigail Hendrix hit the game-winning goal to eliminate Socal and advance to the semifinal match.

The 805 squad got past a tough Rose Bowl A team in the semis and moved on to face tournament-favored Laguna Beach in the final.

Goalie Faith Tedesco played an outstanding match and 805 scored a crushing 8-4 victory.

Abigail Hendrix was named the tournament MVP and Tedesco and Rachel Ahumada were named to the All-Tournament team. The championship team included Caroline Courtois, Kelly Meckelborg, Elise Power, Madison Sparre and Chloe Spievak.

The 805 14A girls team won silver in the Single-A Division, defeating Poway 10-5, Power Aquatics 12-1, and LA Water Polo Club 9-6, before advancing to the quarterfinals and eliminating host club San Diego Shores 8-5. In the semifinals, Santa Barbara won a thrilling overtime game with Central Coast rival South Coast, 6-5, and then lost a close final against Rose Bowl B, 5-4

The silver medalists include Allison Bartholomew, Kyan Callo, Jacqeline Caplan, Emma Gilbert, Hannah Godlis, Jordan Klanfer, Anikka Kuhm, Reagan McEachen, Kate Meyer, Ava Stryker and Makenna Wright. Jenna Salazar played in goal.

Santa Barbara’s 12U Girls team took bronze in the 12-Under Division, inflicting lopsided defeats on SC Tritons 10-2, San Diego Shores 10-2, Long Beach Shore 8-0, and Huntington Beach 10-2 in the quarterfinals. A 9-8 loss to Back Bay in the semifinals put Santa Barbara into the third-place game with longtime rival and perennial power Commerce. Santa Barbara won the game 12-10.

The bronze medalists include Maria Bittle, Emma Gilbert, Madison Haaland-Ford, Kate Meyer, Reagan McEachen, and Emma Gilbert. Abigail Webber played between the pipes.

“The 12’s achievement is particularly impressive because they played the entire tournament with no substitutes," coach Connor Levoff said. "This is a team that will go far at the Junior Olympics.”

The 2017 competition is the first as a coach for 805 Santa Barbara’s Sami Hill, who recently replaced Brady Moore as goalie coach. Moore is training to become a Navy SEAL.

Hill is a 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist and widely regarded as one of the finest goalies in the history of United States Water Polo.

The coaching staff includes Cathy Neushul, Levoff and Keith Leggett.