80 mph Wind Gust Warning Renewed for Montecito Foothills

Santa Barbara County is in for blustery conditions over the next few days, with isolated wind gusts as high as 80 mph possible in the Montecito foothills.

The National Weather Service said widespread gusty and locally damaging northwest to north winds are expected in South Coast canyons and passes below the Santa Ynez Mountains through late Monday. Forecasters say persistent winds of 25 to 40 mph are likely, with gusts to 65 mph possible in most areas and gusts to 80 mph in the upper reaches of Montecito.

Authorities warned that winds that strong can cause power outages and property damage. The combination of wind and relatively dry fuel sources has fire officials on alert.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Gale-force winds also will create dangerous sea conditions in the coastal waters, with high surf and an increased risk of rip currents, forecasters said. The Santa Barbara Channel was a sea of whitecaps late Sunday afternoon.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s through Thursday on the South Coast. Overnight lows in the mid-50s are forecast.

