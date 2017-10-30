8110 Buena Fortuna St., Carpinteria 93013

Rarely available — Rincon Point! This beautiful home is located behind the private gates of the Rincon Point enclave, also known as “The Queen of the Coast,” which is world famous for its surfing breaks, sandy beaches, tropical plantings, gorgeous sunsets and blue waters.
With a large private yard, soaring high ceilings, marble flooring, numerous glass doors leading to the exterior, and close proximity to neighborhood private gates out to the beach, this home offers the lifestyle so desired and loved by many.
This is the only home currently available in Rincon Point and not to be missed.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $2,995,000
Emily Kellenberger
805.252.2773
[email protected]
BRE License #01397913