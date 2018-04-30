817 Moreno Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Standing proudly on Santa Barbara’s Riviera hillside, with a property line sharing that of the lush acres of Orpet Park, is a gorgeous tri-level home in the Mediterranean style. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooks downtown Santa Barbara and the expanse of ocean and islands beyond. A heritage of design and craftsmanship is maintained, hallmarks of the Riviera’s proud traditions. Natural wood beams buttress cathedral ceilings in the family room and master bedroom. French doors open to the large tiled balcony, the third-floor terrace and to the cool ocean breezes. Without disturbing its charm, every room has been refurbished and enjoys modern amenities as well as tasteful renovations.
List Price: $2,350,000
Jeff Oien, Village Properties
805.895.2944
[email protected]
BRE License #01206734