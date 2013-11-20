‘Unsettled Weather,’ Light Rain in Forecast

Some unsettled weather is in the forecast for the Central Coast through week's end, with a chance of sprinkles or light rain, and even thunderstorms.

A weak cold front was moving through the region Wednesday morning, bringing light rainfall to parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Another cold front — an upper-level low — was expected to pass through the area Thursday, with more rain and the possibility of thunderstorms, forecasters said.

The chance of rain in Santa Barbara was pegged at 30 percent Wednesday, and 20 percent overnight and into Thursday.

Santa Maria was showing an 80-percent chance of rain Wednesday, dropping to 20 percent overnight and into Thursday.

Overall rainfall should be relatively light, with most areas receiving less than a half inch, the weather service said.

Daytime highs are expected in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures are expected beginning Friday.

