821-B Laguna St., Santa Barbara 93101

Private and small complex tucked in the middle of downtown. Within a short distance to State Street and wonderful restaurants and shopping, yet not far from the Mission, Santa Barbara County Courthouse and so many landmarks that embody Santa Barbara. This two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home has been stylized to maximize the true essence of Spanish style. A sweet fireplace captures the warm feeling in the living room and one upstairs bedroom. One oversized car garage is attached to this charming stucco home. A small patio off the dining area and a larger one at the entrance of this home captures outdoor living at Santa Barbara’s best. A wonderful home in which to enjoy Santa Barbara’s lifestyle.
List Price: $975,000
Priscilla Bedolla
805.680.7146
[email protected]
BRE License #00892339