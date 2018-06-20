Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:06 pm | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Alpha Dog’ Kidnapper to Be Released from Prison

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 16, 2013 | 8:24 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man convicted of kidnapping a 15-year-old boy before he was murdered over a drug debt will be released on parole in the coming days after more than a decade in prison.

Jesse Rugge, who was convicted of kidnapping Nicolas Markowitz in August 2000, was one of several people implicated in the teen's kidnapping and murder.

During the highly publicized case — the inspiration for the 2006 film Alpha Dog — Santa Barbara County prosecutors said 29-year-old Jesse James Hollywood was the mastermind of the kidnapping and murder.

Markowitz was kidnapped while walking down the street near his West Hills home in the San Fernando Valley to force payment of a $1,200 drug debt his brother owed to Hollywood.

The teen was driven to Santa Barbara, where he was held for several days before being taken up to the Lizard’s Mouth area off West Camino Cielo and shot to death by Ryan Hoyt. Hoyt eventually was convicted of murder and sentenced to the death.

Hollywood was also was convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2010.

On Tuesday, the state's parole board upheld a decision made earlier this year to release Rugge, who was convicted of kidnapping but was acquitted of a murder charge.

The board voted to reaffirm the original decision to grant Rugge parole, said Luis Patino, spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabiliation Parole Division.

Gov. Jerry Brown weighed in on the matter, expressing concern about Rugge's release, and the case went to an en banc hearing in front of the full board.

The board must inform the institution within 24 hours of the decision, and the prison will have a maximum of five days to release Rugge, he said.

Patino said the department never gives the exact location or date of the release, but noted that Rugge had served time at the California Institution for Men in Chino. 

He first begin his prison sentence on Oct. 11, 2002.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 