‘Weird Science’ Actress Kelly LeBrock Pleads No Contest, Gets Probation for DUI

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 3, 2014 | 8:19 p.m.

Actress and model Kelly LeBrock pleaded no contest to DUI charges this week and will be serving three years of probation along with other penalties, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

LeBrock, best known for her role in the 1980s film Weird Science, was arrested Nov. 30 near Highways 246 and 154 in Santa Ynez after law enforcement said she failed a field sobriety test after she was pulled over.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that 53-year-old LeBrock pleaded no contest to driving under the influence.

"The prosecuting attorney offered LeBrock the same offer as he does for all other first time DUI offenders where there was no injury or accident, and where the driver had a blood alcohol level under .20," Dudley said in a statement.

As part of her sentence, LeBrock must serve three years of court probation with terms including no drinking alcohol for 16 months, obeying all laws and staying out of bars, liquor stores and places where alcohol is the primary item for sale.

She must also submit to alcohol testing upon official demand and cannot no drive unless legally licensed and insured and must complete a statutory three-month DUI program.

LeBrock must also pay a $1,885 fine, and the court ordered her to serve 10 days in county jail, which was stayed upon her completion of 30 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected].

