827 Margo St., Santa Barbara 93109

Remodeled to perfection, this luxurious four bedroom/three bathroom Mesa home in the Washington School District features elegant finishes and unbeatable ocean, island and sunset views!
The interior of this home was recently remodeled with custom upgrades and the highest degree of attention to detail, capturing the quintessential modern beach house that embodies Santa Barbara and the Mesa. High ceilings, clean lines and custom architectural finishes are found throughout this coastal masterpiece.
Upon entering the home, you’ll immediately notice large windows that frame incredible ocean views and lush tropical landscaping. The living room with fireplace has a tall cathedral ceiling, an integrated surround sound system, multiple glass doors that frame the expansive ocean views and open to a gorgeous patio with lush landscaping and Coral Stone hardscape. The bright and sunny gourmet kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, concrete countertops, a farmhouse sink, bar-style seating, custom cabinetry and designer fixtures.
List Price: $2,195,000
