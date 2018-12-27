Pixel Tracker

85-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Santa Maria

Police say man died of his injuries after he was struck by vehicle on South Broadway

traffic collision scene
Santa Maria police respond to a collision scene on South Broadway Wednesday night in which a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.  (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 27, 2018 | 10:43 a.m.

An 85-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria on Wednesday night, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said Thursday morning.

At approximately 6 p.m., police officers and firefighters along with American Medical Response personnel responded to the report of a traffic accident in the 1400 block of South Broadway. 

The victim was found in the southbound lanes with major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he died, Mengel said.

Several witnesses and involved parties at the scene provided information for the investigation, Mengel added.

The name of the victim will not be released until his family members have been notified, police said. 

Anyone who witnessed in the incident and has not talked to police can contact Office Javier Velazquez at 805.928.3781, ext. 1338.

traffic collision scene
A pedestrian died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria Wednesday. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)

