869 Clark Road, Santa Barbara 93110

Brilliantly imagined & magnificently rebuilt in 2006 by renowned green-builder Allen Construction, this award-winning Craftsman style home will capture your heart. Offering over 2,000± square feet, this exquisite three bedroom, two bath home was redesigned from the ground up to incorporate green building materials & systems. Every aspect of the home exudes quality craftsmanship & elegance. Rich cathedral wood ceilings, a welcoming stone fireplace with custom mantel & hearth, gleaming reclaimed hardwood floors, built-in bookcases & a versatile floor plan make the home cozy & inviting, while energy-efficient windows & solar panels promote green living & cost savings. The gourmet kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry, granite counters & high-end stainless appliances to delight even the most discriminating chef. Enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living while relaxing on the covered porch, open patios & intimate second story decks, each of which has captivating views of the Santa Ynez mountains & La Cumbre Peak. Located in the coveted San Roque neighborhood & a short stroll to both the distinguished Monte Vista Elementary & La Colina Junior High schools, you'll feel at home with modern green living in Old World charm.
