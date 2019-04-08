869 Clark Road, Santa Barbara 93110

Brilliantly imagined & magnificently rebuilt in 2006 by renowned green-builder Allen Construction, this award-winning Craftsman style home will capture your heart. Offering over 2,000± square feet, this exquisite three bedroom, two bath home was redesigned from the ground up to incorporate green building materials & systems. Every aspect of the home exudes quality craftsmanship & elegance. Rich cathedral wood ceilings, a welcoming stone fireplace with custom mantel & hearth, gleaming reclaimed hardwood floors, built-in bookcases & a versatile floor plan make the home cozy & inviting, while energy-efficient windows & solar panels promote green living & cost savings. The gourmet kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry, granite counters & high-end stainless appliances to delight even the most discriminating chef. Enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living while relaxing on the covered porch, open patios & intimate second story decks, each of which has captivating views of the Santa Ynez mountains & La Cumbre Peak. Located in the coveted San Roque neighborhood & a short stroll to both the distinguished Monte Vista Elementary & La Colina Junior High schools, you'll feel at home with modern green living in Old World charm.



Click here for more information about this property. Louis & Susan Manzo & Brittany Lough, Village Properties

805-570-7274 | 805-455-5736

[email protected]

DRE Licenses # 00756919 / 00932254 / 01905525

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >