86 Touran Lane, Goleta 93117

Highly sought after single level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Winchester Commons! This beautiful, contemporary Mediterranean home includes wood flooring in the main living areas, plantation shutters throughout, dramatic vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light! The kitchen features granite countertops, and a large walk-in pantry and opens to the family room as well as a private patio. Other features of this home include AC, a formal dining room, three fireplaces, two walk-in closets in the oversized master suite. Winchester Commons is a lushly landscaped community interwoven with rustic walking paths, expansive greenbelts, sparkling swimming pool, spa, tennis, basketball, and clubhouse. Located in a fabulous area across from the Ritz Carlton, public beaches, Butterfly Preserve, ocean bluffs, and the Sandpiper Golf course while only minutes to shopping, restaurants, movies, parks, and schools.
Click here for more information about this property.
Shannon Real Estate Group
805-683-7335
[email protected]
DRE Licenses # 01010817 / 01440068 / 02037359 / 02047418