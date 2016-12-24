BRAVO Awards Honor 8 Entrepreneurial Local Women

The National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara (NAWBO-SB) is proud to announce the winners of its third annual BRAVO Awards.

NAWBO-SB’s BRAVO Awards seek to recognize women business owners and trailblazers in the Santa Barbara area who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation. This occasion has become the organization’s trademark event.

A selection committee was tasked with evaluating a number of nominees, accomplished women and leaders in their industries, who were nominated by NAWBO-SB members and the Santa Barbara County community.

The following women will be on hand March 9 at the Hyatt Santa Barbara, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., to accept their awards:

Woman Business Owner of the Year: Anne Pazier, owner of Santa Barbara Gift Baskets for her continued success and growth, including the successful Goleta storefront.

Entrepreneur to Watch: Marine Schumann, co-founder and general manager of Brighten Solar, for her passion for the environment that has translated into an innovative, successful and growing business.

Philanthropic Champion: Renee Grubb, co-founder, Village Properties, for her long-term commitment to our community through the award winning Teacher’s Fund.

Public Policy Leader of the Year: Kristen Miller, president/CEO, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, for her effective involvement with local government and public policy that brought a voice to the Goleta business community.

Education Advocate of the Year: Kris White, former director, Computers for Families, for her dedication to providing all of our community the necessary tools to achieve in today’s educational environment.

NAWBO-SB Member of the Year: Anna Lopez-Carr, co-founder, Le Sorelle, for her enthusiastic commitment to NAWBO from her very first meeting. She regularly volunteers time, services and goods to many events.

Rising Star of the Year: Lyla Krock, San Marcos High School student, for both her academic achievements and business initiative — raising money through Cards for Cats to donate funds to the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Cam Gittler, president/license partner, Engel & Volkers, for her countless distinctions in real estate, multiple industry credentials, and long-time philanthropic commitments through Transition House, Junior League of Santa Barbara and more.

Amy Collins, NAWBO-SB president, said she is thrilled with this group of leaders: “I am so impressed year after year with the caliber of women we honor during Bravo. We are privileged to have such talent and knowledge in our community.

"NAWBO-SB is proud of every woman receiving an award and we look forward to celebrating this special day with each of them," she said.

For more information about NAWBO-SB, or to purchase tickets to the Bravo Awards luncheon, visit www.nawbo-sb.org.

NAWBO-SB is dedicated to advancing the economic development of female entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara by providing networking opportunities, support, and education as well as allowing business owners to create economic strength, strategic alliances, and business growth.

— Marjorie Large for National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara.