8 Hurt in Head-On Collision on Highway 154 North of Santa Barbara

'Mass casualty incident' declared after two-vehicle crash above San Antonio Creek Road

Eight people were injured, two seriously, on Saturday afternoon when this SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck on Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 19, 2015

Eight people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision — involving a pickup truck and an SUV — occurred shortly after 4 p.m. about 1½ miles north of San Antonio Creek Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, and two occupants had moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Six other occupants suffered minor injuries, he said.

Because of the number of injuries, a “mass casualty incident” was declared, and three American Medical Response ambulances and an AMR supervisor were dispatched to the scene, Zaniboni said.

All of the injured were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on their conditions were not available.

Highway 154 was shut down for a time in the area of the crash, Zaniboni said, but was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

Eight people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 154 about 1½ miles north of San Antonio Creek Road. Click to view larger
