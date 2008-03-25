8 Receive Promotions at Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Bill Brown promoted eight deputies during a ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Training Facility in Goleta on Monday.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Liddi was promoted to lieutenant; Special Duty Deputies Sandra Brown, Jonathan Jenkins, James McCoy, Brian Parker, Martin Rose and Clay Turner were promoted to sergeant; and Deputy Jason Grossini was promoted to sergeant.
Liddi will assume station command duties of the Solvang station; Brown and Turner will be assigned to the Patrol Division in the North County Operations Division; and Grossini, Jenkins, McCoy, Parker and Rose will be assigned to the Patrol Division in the South County Operations Division.