8 Santa Barbara School Board Candidates Offer Their Views at San Marcos High Forum

Topics included closing the achievement gap, the role of technology in schools, and ways to enhance school safety

Eight candidates for the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education spoke about closing the achievement gap, the role of technology in schools, and ways to enhance school safety at a forum Thursday night at San Marcos High School.

"I am running for the school board because I want academic achievement for all of our students, but we're really failing our Latino students," said candidate Mark Alvarado. "We have to shore up the academic achievement. I believe in the arts. The No. 1 way to do that is music, music, music and more music.

"That's my motto. Fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency."

Alvarado is running on a slate with candidate Kate Ford. They share a website together and maintain some of the same views on the issues.

"I am running for school board because I stand for transparency, accountability, responsibility and smashing that achievement gap," Ford said. "It has to be addressed once and for all. We've got to restore music education and also bring greater community involvement to the board and to our schools."

While Alvarado and Ford are running together, incumbent board member Ismael Paredes Ulloa and Rose Munoz are also running side-by-side. Both candidates are endorsed by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, and will benefit greatly from their in-kind support through door-walking, phone calls and appearing on literature with other party-endorsed candidates, such as Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

"I'm bilingual and bicultural," Munoz said. "I am a professional and used to dealing with challenging issues, and seeing that all the voices are heard."

Candidates Bonnie Raisin and Jill Riviera are endorsed by the Santa Barbara County Republican Party and are trying to capture the conservative vote in the contest.

On the question of whether iPads are a good instructional tool in the classroom, Raisin said she thinks students and teachers rely too much on technology.

"The basics of literature are sometimes put by the wayside," Raisin said.

Alvarado frequently mentioned the achievement gap among Latinos, and said that teachers should focus on basic skills, not technology for the sake of technology.

"Our kids need to learn how to read and write and multiply," Alvarado said. "I think we should go back to the basics."

Ford offered a more fiery response.

"iPads, Chromebooks, laptops definitely improve student achievement," Ford said. "Technology makes a difference and does enhance student achievement."

Munoz agreed.

"It's an equity issue," Munoz said. "Many families can't afford a laptop."

On the issue of school safety, Paredes-Ulloa said enhancing mental-healh services is important.

"If a student feels safe with themselves, they are going to feel more safe with each other, they are giong to feel more safe in their school," Paredes-Ulloa said. "There is no single solution for creating safety and making our students feel safe.

"It is about taking responsibility for ourselves, responsibility for our schools and making sure we are using all the tools possible. We live in Santa Barbara. We live in Santa Barbara County. This county has the most opportunity that I have seen in my life."

Candidate Jim Gribble said that "safety really does start in the classroom."

"It starts with building a community of learners, as well," he said. "It's not just getting the training for the teachers for bullying and things like that, but our teachers receiving the professional development they need to create a safe environment in their classroom."

Gribble also counter-punched Raisin, who suggested that it would be alright for law enforcement to be on campus to monitor students.

"Absolutely not, we're not a police state," he said. "The argument that follows this is arming teachers with guns. There should absolutely not be police walking around school during the school day."

Candidate Riviera said the school district's budget was $161 million, but that more than half of students were not meeting the standards of math, English and the arts.

"This is unacceptable," Riviera said. "If I am elected to the board, my expertise is in fiscal responsibility and transparency, and I want to make sure the money we are spending is providing good return on our investment."

Candidate Brian Cota said if elected he would make decisions that were best for students.

"As an educator I have seen way too many decisions and actions that are taken for the benefit of adults and not for the greater benefits of students, " said Cota, a middle school teacher in Santa Paula.

The forum was moderated by San Marcus High School student Jack Boyd. Student Isabel Huerta provided the welcome.

The election is Nov. 6. Two seats are open.

