8 UCSB Students to Receive Distinguished Awards for Acadeic Achievement

By Andrea Estrada for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | June 6, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Four undergraduate and four graduate students in the College of Letters and Science at UC Santa Barbara have been selected to receive awards for outstanding academic achievement. They will be recognized at commencement exercises June 11 and 12.

Risa Jensen, who is graduating with Bachelor of Science degrees in communication and in sociology, will receive the Luis Leal Social Sciences Undergraduate Award for outstanding interdisciplinary achievement in the social sciences.

The award was established in honor of the late Don Luis Leal, a distinguished visiting professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies, whose presence and scholarship greatly enriched the Santa Barbara campus.

Tara Moossaian, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychological and brain sciences, will receive the Francis Colville and Terry Dearborn Memorial Award for outstanding academic achievement as an honors student majoring in the sciences.

The award was established in memory of Francis M. Colville and Terry H. Dearborn, associate professors of physical education at UCSB.

Edward Hadeler, who has completed a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in the history of art and architecture, will receive the William R. Reardon Undergraduate Award for outstanding academic achievement in an arts or humanities discipline.

The award is named for William R. Reardon, a UCSB professor emeritus of dramatic art and former associate dean in the College of Letters and Science.

William Tobolowsky, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology, will receive the Deans’ Outstanding Senior Award in recognition of his outstanding scholarship and contributions to the campus community. The award is given on behalf of the deans of the College of Letters and Science.

Summer Gray, who has completed her Ph.D. in sociology, is the recipient of the Winifred and Louis Lancaster Dissertation Award for Social Sciences.

Deblina Sarkar, who has completed his Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering, is the recipient of the Winifred and Louis Lancaster Dissertation Award for Math, Physical Science and Engineering.

Andrea Estrada writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

