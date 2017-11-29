Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:36 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

8-Unit Apartment Project Proposed to Replace Single-Family Home in Santa Barbara

Anapamu Street development pitched to Architectural Board of Review under the Average Unit-Size Density incentive program

Plans call for a two-story, eight-unit housing project at 325 W. Anapamu Street. Click to view larger
Plans call for a two-story, eight-unit housing project at 325 W. Anapamu Street.  (The Cearnal Collective photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 29, 2017 | 9:46 p.m.

Eight apartments are planned for 325 West Anapamu St., at the site of where a single-family home currently stands.

Property owner Cynthia Howard and architectural firm The Cearnal Collective recently went before Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review to pitch the project, which is proposed under the city’s Average Unit-Size Density incentive program.

Santa Barbara has approved nearly 400 high-density rental apartment projects since 2013. City leaders are trying to encourage developers to build rental housing by letting them have bonus density on sites where fewer units would typically be allowed.

Developers in Santa Barbara went more than three decades without building rental housing because it didn’t pencil out financially, but that all changed after the council approved the AUD program.

More than 100 rental apartments have been built, and The Marc 89-apartment project on Upper State Street was the first completed AUD project, where some three-bedroom units rent for $3,500 a month.

Projects big and small have flustered neighborhoods, whose residents say that the density hurts the area. Santa Barbara only requires AUD developers to build one off-street parking space per unit. Affordable housing advocates say Santa Barbara needs more rental housing.

The Anapamu Street plans call for demolishing the home, a detached garage, and shed totaling 4,390 square feet. In its place, the property owner wants to build a 4,812-square-foot, two-story residential apartment building with eight rental units.

The one-bedroom apartments would range in size from 557 to 693 square feet. In addition, the developer wants to build a carport with eight parking spaces, eight covered bicycle parking spaces, and a foot trash enclosure. The project would remove five trees.

Nearby resident Geoffrey Ravenhill said the project has come a long way since it was first proposed, but some of the recent changes are a backwards step.

“The trash right now has been moved back, right into my barbecue and kids playing area,” Ravenhill said. “It not only exists visually as an impact, but now the smell has (been) brought back on our side.”

ABR chairman Kirk Gradin disagreed.

“I don’t really know that a truly enclosed trash area is going to be presenting smelly problems to your neighbors,” Gradin said. “Everything gets put in bags and it’s enclosed. It’s got two doors on it. It’s in a carport. I don’t know that flipping it is going to make a difference. You are probably going to get more noise disturbance with the bikes than the trash.

“I don’t really see the detriment to the neighbor there,” he said.

The five members of the ABR who were present at the meeting, Amy Fitzgerald-Trip, Howard Wittausch, David Watkins, Kevin Moore and Gradin, all expressed varying levels of support for the project, only expressing concerns about the height of a porch, sizing and treatment of windows and look of the carport.

The ABR will tackle the matter again on Dec.18.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 