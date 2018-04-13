Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

New Venture Challenge Seeks Next Business Success Story

Entries for plan and pitch competition open through April 19

Winners from 2017 New Venture Challenge with event judges and Scheinfeld Center director Julie Samson.
By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | April 13, 2018 | 3:48 p.m.

For many entrepreneurs ready to move the next level, the only thing that stands in the way of success is finding the right opportunity to tell their story.

The next wave of local startup hopefuls will get that opportunity at the 8th Annual SBCC Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge Friday, April 27. Entries for the Shark Tank-like competition will be accepted through midnight April 19.

The annual business plan and pitch competition is open to Santa Barbara County college and high school students.

The event gives entrepreneurs a chance to present business ideas to a panel of judges from the local business community and an audience eager to see what the local students have in the works.

Students will compete for $15,000 in cash and scholarship awards.

“It’s always a thrill to see what these inspiring students have to share with us, especially when you consider the incredible amount of time and effort they’ve poured into their ventures,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center executive director.

“So many of our New Venture Challenge finalists have gone on to find success, and it’s an honor to be a part of that process and witness the early stages of their journey,” she said.

Santa Barbara County high school and college students can submit their entries through the April 19 submission deadline. Finalists will be announced April 24.

The competition will take place in the Fé Bland Auditorium on at Santa Barbara City College's West Campus.

Collegiate tier pitches will run from 2-4 p.m., with winners announced at 4:20 p.m. High school tier pitches run from 4:45–6:45 p.m. with winners announced at 7 p.m.

Click here to register for the free event and support local student entrepreneurs. For more information about the event, visit scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.org.

Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge participants have gone on to launch or grow successful and innovative businesses in a range of industries such as apparel, specialty foods, and assistive technologies, including:

FuelBox, Oil Slick Beach Tar Remover, Save Them Now and [IN]Larkin (apparel), and 2017 winners Thomas Lundgard / VNTR Underwear (Meraki Surf), Sylvia Franco Comer/Casa de Comer Salsa, and Piper Lovegreen/Piper Swimwear.

