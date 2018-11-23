911 Call Leads to Arrest of Burglary Suspect

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:40 a.m. Friday to a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 4800 block of South Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

A witness observed a man breaking into the business using bolt cutters, and he called 911 to report the crime.



Sheriff’s deputies along with two K-9 teams arrived quickly and found a suspect crawling out through the shattered front door of the business while carrying a large bag. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

He was identified as Victor Darnell Jefferson, 39, of Bay Point. He was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items worth about $3,400 and in possession of burglary tools. Additionally, Jefferson was on post-release community supervision for prior burglary offenses.



Jefferson was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $20,000.