916 El Rancho Rd, Montecito CA 93108

Located on a quiet road in the Montecito area, this gated 4 bedroom Spanish style home is conveniently located near the Upper and Lower villages as well as downtown Santa Barbara. A new buyer will benefit from recent upgrades throughout the home as well as the beautifully re-landscaped grounds offering multiple entertaining spaces, patios and private sitting areas. Inside the home, the living room features a fireplace and a picturesque window seat overlooking the park like setting. The formal dining room has French doors opening out to the back patio. The cozy family room includes a fireplace. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and an additional dining area. All bedrooms are on the 2nd level and enjoy views of the property. This is truly a lovely home!



Click here for more information about this property. Sheela Hunt, Village Properties Realtor

805-698-3767​

[email protected]

BRE Licenses # 01103376

