Body Found Near West Camino Cielo

Details are sketchy, but Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials say death appears to be from natural causes

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a body was found near West Camino Cielo on Wednesday afternoon, but had few details about what may have happened.

A caller reported the body at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday on the 5000 block of West Camino Cielo, according to Sgt. Mark Williams of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest personnel then responded to the call, and confirmed the death, which appeared to be due to natural causes, Williams said.

The person’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Williams said.

