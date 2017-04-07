975 Mariposa Lane, Santa Barbara 93108
(Doré & O’Neill Real Estate Team photo)
By Doré & O’Neill Real Estate Team | April 7, 2017 | 4:10 p.m.
Alluring ocean and Montecito Valley views in Montecito’s prime location. This home has been beautifully renovated with an open floor plan offering hickory wood floors, modish designed kitchen and bathrooms. The formal living room is defined by expansive views. Four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms on a wooded acre lot, boasting privacy. A must see!
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $3,995,000
Doré & O’Neill Real Estate Team
805.947.0608
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #01806890 and #01788156
